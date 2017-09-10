× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/10/17) Quick Hit: “They didn’t give up, they kept fighting”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give their opening thoughts as the Bears fall in a 23-17 thriller to the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener at Soldier Field. Mike Glennon and the Bears are slated to head into Tampa for a noon kick with the Bucs next Sunday.