Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) rushes against Atlanta Falcons defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The Hamp and O’B Show with Koz (9/10/17): Full Bears vs Falcons Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 23-17 loss to the Falcons in the season opener at Soldier Field. Despite a statement game from rookie Tarik Cohen and a respectable defensive outing, John Fox’s squad starts off 0-1 as they prepare to head into the Tampa next Sunday against the Buccaneers, who have yet to play due to Hurricane Irma.