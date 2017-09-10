× The Hamp and O’B Show with Koz (9/10/17): Full Bears vs Falcons Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 23-17 loss to the Falcons in the season opener at Soldier Field. Despite a statement game from rookie Tarik Cohen and a respectable defensive outing, John Fox’s squad starts off 0-1 as they prepare to head into the Tampa next Sunday against the Buccaneers, who have yet to play due to Hurricane Irma.