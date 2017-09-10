× Saturday Night Live: The Experience, Opening this Fall at The Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares the announcement of an exciting new exhibit coming to Chicago. The Museum of Broadcast Communications in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, Saturday Night Live, Broadway Video Enterprises and Premier Exhibitions, Inc. announced that it will bring Chicagoans behind the scenes of America’s most iconic, comedic television show with Saturday Night Live: The Experience. Opening Oct. 21, 2017, this 12,000 square foot experience is designed to chronicle the history of NBC’s iconic franchise while taking visitors through its notoriously hectic weekly schedule. Ten immersive galleries bring visitors into the office of executive producer Lorne Michaels, the writers room, control room and more, highlighted by more than 500 authentic artifacts, including iconic costumes, original sets, props and scripts. The experience concludes with a full-scale replica recreation of SNL’s longtime home in New York, Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. For more information, visit museum.tv. For tickets, visit snltheexhibition.com. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. Children under 12 are free.

