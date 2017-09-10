Pat Brady on DACA, the Debt Ceiling, and Gov. Rauner’s Re-Election

Photo left to right: Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by the studio to chat with Sunday Spin host, Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)
Photo left to right: Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by the studio to chat with Sunday Spin host, Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)
Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by to talk about talk about DACA, the debt-ceiling deal with Democrats and Gov. Rauner’s re-election.