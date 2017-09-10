Hurricane Irma Tracker

Pat Brady on DACA, the Debt Ceiling, and Gov. Rauner’s Re-Election

Posted 11:14 AM, September 10, 2017, by

Photo left to right: Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by the studio to chat with Sunday Spin host, Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio)

Pat Brady, former state GOP chairman and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by to talk about talk about DACA, the debt-ceiling deal with Democrats and Gov. Rauner’s re-election.