× OTL #569: DACA’s impact in Chicago, Chicago State University’s revamp, Inside Compound Yellow arts space

This week Mike Stephen, with the help of his wife Jenny, drops a baby delivery bomb on the show welcoming Joey Stephen to the world, checks in with Ere Rendon of the Resurrection Project concerning the recent news on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, discusses the state of Chicago State University with interim president Dr. Rachel Lindsey, and explores a unique backyard community art space in Oak Park called Compound Yellow.

This week’s local music is provided by Tinkerbelles.

(And don’t forget to take our listener survey!!)

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.