On College Freshmen & Loneliness

This week’s podcast is partially inspired by this article, written by one of my favorite writers Frank Bruni: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/02/opinion/sunday/college-freshman-mental-health.html?mcubz=0

Bruni makes some fantastic points in the article, so I decided to discuss a few of them while offering some advice to college freshmen who might be struggling with the transition as well as my thoughts on getting right into the mix to hopefully avoid potential growing pains altogether. Enjoy!