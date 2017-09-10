× Mac & cheese diner so popular that owner shuts down his non-cheese business

ROGERS PARK — Less than four months after opening as a small take-out and delivery-only walk-up counter, the demand for cheesy goodness at Midnight Mac and Cheeserie has exploded so much that the store’s owner said it’s costing him his other business.

The 6981 N. Sheridan Road restaurant is owned by Antony van Zyl and was originally part of van Zyl’s two-fold design for his business: during the morning and early afternoon his dining room would operate as Nibbles and Nosh, an international café. Then, from the late afternoon and late into the night, he would transition into an adjacent smaller space, which would sling out custom orders of macaroni and cheese.

But since the mac and cheese joint’s late-May debut, van Zyl said its popularity has grown to the point its overtaken the breakfast business.

