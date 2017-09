× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 111: Bears-Falcons Postgame Show

The Bears opened the regular season at home against the defending NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown all the action from the 23-17 loss, including Mike Glennon’s debut as the team’s starting quarterback, Tarik Cohen’s involvement and how the defense held up against one of the top offenses in the league. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!