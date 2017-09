× Get Off the Couch, See it ‘LIVE’: Your Ticket to the World’s Most Prestigious Sporting Events: Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup, Final Four

Ever wonder how you can get a ticket to the world’s most prestigious sporting events-The Super Bowl, Final Four, The Masters, Wimbledon and many others? Jeffrey Jacobs, author of the new book ‘Get Off the Couch, See It LIVE’, talked to Dave to break it all down and make it happen.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3397004/3397004_2017-09-10-061704.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3