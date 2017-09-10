× “Designing Your Ideal Day w/ John & Julie”

We live in strange, anxiety-inducing times. Whether it’s the 24-hour cycle of negative news, political drama, natural disasters, or personal troubles, it’s becoming increasingly easier to feel like we’re losing control of both our circumstances and our lives. So this week Julie and I would like to take some time to talk about the idea of designing your ideal day, which can be done as a simple exercise when you wake up in the morning. One of the keys to creating a more meaningful life lie in our daily actions, so we’d like to help you make sure your actions are in tune with the vibe you want to put out into the world. We think you’ll find this both simple and effective. Try it out and let us know how it goes!