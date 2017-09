× Actor, comedian & writer Chris Witaske on Netflix’s Love, So You Do Comedy…? and the George Wendt roast

Actor Chris Witaske came home for the George Wendt roast at Second City this weekend, so he dropped by the studio to talk to Rick about the roast, his career & his time at Second City. He also told Rick about his part on Netflix’s Love and his own show at UCB, So You Do Comedy…? where he interviews his comedic heroes.