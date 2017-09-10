× Brian Noonan Show 9/10/17: The Newberry Library and Hurricane Irma

Brian welcomes a guest from the Newberry Library to discuss their new exhibition, Religious Change, 1450-1700. Plus: Brian and the crew check in on damage from Hurricane Irma throughout the program.

To kick off the show, Brian asks why anyone in Florida with the means to leave their home would choose to instead stay put during the devastating Hurricane Irma (or really any hurricane). He and newsman Roger Badesch discuss the widespread destruction and check in with updates from down south as the storm rages.

Then, Brian welcomes the Newberry Library’s Jill Gage, Custodian of the John M. Wing Foundation on the History of Printing and Bibliographer for British Literature and History, to discuss the library’s new exhibit, Religious Change and Print 1450-1700. Gage previews what will be on display at the exhibition, the surprising link between Medieval medicine and magic, and how and why the library is crowdsourcing the transcription and translation of some of the manuscripts featured in the exhibition.

Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, then shares his experience driving an RV for the first time last weekend when he flew to Seattle to see Guns N Roses at The Gorge Ampitheatre. Hear how he felt driving a 1993 Winnebago Adventurer and whether he considers his trip to be a “pre-moon,” which is a new trend in which married couples celebrate a getaway before their wedding day as opposed to afterwards.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to answer questions from listeners via call or text.

Editor’s note: Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, recently launched a new podcast called the Curiosity Podcast. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, or Soundcloud, and if you love it, then please consider leaving a review!