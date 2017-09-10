FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, John and Kathy Cservek hold their dogs Lacy and Iggy while being rescued from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Spring, Texas. The couple saw their dream house in suburban Spring devastated only a little over a year after they bought it. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
An Update on Hurricane Irma, The Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and Preparing Your Pets For Natural Disasters
This morning on Steve Dale’s Pet World, Steve spoke to veterinarian Dr. Patrick Flynn in Florida. The doctor is in Clearwater, FL which isn’t far from Tampa. Steve speaks to him about why he stayed and what the weather is looking like. Then, Dr. Bill Folger joins us from Houston. He gives us an update about the city overall, specifically the pets. Also, pet disaster preparedness! Steve shares some tips on how to prepare your pets for an emergency evacuation.