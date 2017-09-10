× An Update on Hurricane Irma, The Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and Preparing Your Pets For Natural Disasters

This morning on Steve Dale’s Pet World, Steve spoke to veterinarian Dr. Patrick Flynn in Florida. The doctor is in Clearwater, FL which isn’t far from Tampa. Steve speaks to him about why he stayed and what the weather is looking like. Then, Dr. Bill Folger joins us from Houston. He gives us an update about the city overall, specifically the pets. Also, pet disaster preparedness! Steve shares some tips on how to prepare your pets for an emergency evacuation.