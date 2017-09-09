× Women are fastest growing segment of inmates, many struggle to get divorces

This morning, Chicago reporter Kim Bellware joins Matt Bubala to talk about why inmates struggle to get their civil issues resolved in jail. Bellware says that ten percent more women are now part of the inmate population. Most women end up incarcerated due to domestic violence or substance abuse. She says that Cook County is one of the only places in the U.S. to help inmates go through the divorce process. Later on, Bubala and Bellware talk about the death penalty.