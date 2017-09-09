× The Beat Full Show (9/9/17): What’s your most interesting NFL storyline heading into the season?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The NFL regular season is upon as the Bears gear up for their opener against the Falcons and the guys discuss reasons for optimism at Soldier Field tomorrow, then Atlanta Journal-Constitution Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter joins the show to break down the match-ups; we talk with executive coach Dr. Bob Wright, who discusses getting into the head of a player in a tenuous spot like Mike Glennon and the psychology behind situations like Craig Carton’s downfall; the guys debate the most compelling NFL storyline heading into Week One, whether it’s Ezekiel Elliott’s non-suspension, Brady and the Pats looking human in KC, the Kaepernick discussion, and more.

Also, here’s a bonus from last week’s Sunday show with Mark Carman and Kevin Powell: