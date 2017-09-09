On the Road with Dane: Larry Mac, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Petty

To start things off, America’s Crew Chief and Fox Nascar personality Larry MacReynolds joined Dane on The Road to break down Richmond Raceway action and preview the Playoffs at Chicagoland! Then, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace joins Dane on the road to share the latest news…putting him behind the wheel of the number 98 green slime Ford for Nickelodeon during the Chicagoland race weekend. Then, NASCAR and NBC personality Kyle Petty joins Dane, On The Road to talk about tonight’s race, potential rule changes and controversy.