Love is in the palace: BBC reporter talks royal news

Julia MacFarlane joins Matt Bubala to talk the latest news in the UK. Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child. Macfarlane talks about Middleton’s rare condition that she’s experienced during all three pregnancies. Also, she shares details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s romance and possible engagement. Tune in!