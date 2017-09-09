× Best Friday Ever? Svengoolie (Rich Koz) Live in Studio, Elliott Serrano, The Political Round Table and Another Episode of “What’s That From!?” | Full Show (Sept 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 8th) It might be the Best Friday Ever! As we welcome Rich Koz, better known as the one and only “Svengoolie” joins us live in studio alongside executive producer, Jim Roche. Riding side car is Chief Geek Officer, Elliott Serrano with The Political Round Table of Erik Elk, Ken Jakubowski, and Dave Lundy. Finally, we close out with another great episode of “What’s That From?!”… This week the crew takes on the Tim Allen comedy, “Galaxy Quest”. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER