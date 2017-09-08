× World Music Festival Artist To Know: Salif Keita

What a pleasure it is to welcome arguably the greatest singer (“The Golden Voice of Africa”) to emerge from modern Mali, Salif Keita! Salif joins Justin to talk about his legendary career, what it means to be part of Chicago’s World Music Festival, the music that is typically produced from Mali, being influenced by American music, how the “World Music” genre evolves moving forward, being an ambassador for the country of Mali and Malian culture all over the world and his appearance tomorrow night at Concord Music Hall as part of Chicago’s World Music Festival.

