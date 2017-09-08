× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/8/17: Kickstarter Setbacks, Healthcare Pricing, & Rewards Credit Cards

Suzanne Muchin jumped in for Steve Bertrand to close out the week, yet Andrea Hanis kept the show in line by sharing the latest with a Kickstarter veteran from Chicago having to work just as hard as everyone else. Alyssa Sullivan shared the details behind the future of the workforce, Lance Larsen shared with Suzanne the reason why doctors charge different prices for the same tests, and Kevin Condon told listeners why its more important now than ever to have a rewards credit card.