× WESH Orlando Meteorologist Amy Sweezey: The latest on Hurricane Irma

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by their former colleague and Orlando meteorologist, Amy Sweezey. They talk about what the area will be experiencing, the massive size of the storm, the other two hurricanes developing, the potential of Irma spawning tornadoes, people that are deciding to not evacuate, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.