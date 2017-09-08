× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Big Brother goes all celebrity!

Wendy and Frank are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about ‘Veep’ calling it a show, the return of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the last season of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Big Brother’ doing a season of all celebrities, big ‘Battlestar Galactica’ news, and much more.

