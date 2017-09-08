× Tracy Swartz’s Reality Check: “Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the first salt and pepper ‘The Bachelor’ so maybe his ways will be tamed down more”

It’s Friday Night so that means it’s time for “Reality Check” with the Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz! Tracy talks about the week in reality television including the pick for the new “The Bachelor” and what we can expect from the Fall season of reality television including the reboot of “American Idol.”

