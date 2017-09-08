× The Opening Bell 9/8/17: What Will Happen to the 800,000 in The DACA Program?

From Hurricane Irma to the Federal Reserve, the economic impact of news this week has been massive. Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) worked through many of the stories that drives their decisions in the market. What started off the week’s news cycle was the gradual rescinding of DACA across the country. Dan Griswold (Sr. Research Fellow and Co-Director of The Program on The American Economy and Globalization at the Mercatus Center) discussed the changes for the nearly 800,000 in the program that will be effected.