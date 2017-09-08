× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.08.17: Hurricane Irma, Sports Preview, 2017 Challenger Jamboree and the Bright Side

Today on the show John reflects on the upcoming documentary series by Ken Burns titled “Vietnam”. With Hurricane Irma about to hit the United States John talks to John Lang, a cameraman for a local news station in Miami. During the second hour WGN Sports’ Sam Panayotovich joins the show to discuss the end of the baseball season and his picks for the NFL this week. Right before the Bright Side John talks to Matt Williams, a 16 year old high school student who is helping organize the 2017 ‘Challenger Jamboree’ happening this weekend in West Dundee.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3396583/3396583_2017-09-08-171123.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3759.mp3