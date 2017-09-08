× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-8-17

On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin checks in with some family members who are fleeing Florida as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the state, we reload another busy week of news with WYCC’s Lauren Cohn and the Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long, Tracy Swartz introduces us to the new “The Bachelor” and we end the show by getting you ready for another week of exciting high school football action with Preps Plus Chicago featuring Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell!

