The Download Presents The Week That Was: "Harvey and Irma, and DACA, oh my!"

Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long and Journalist Lauren Cohn join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including Hurricane Irma heading towards Florida, the Hurricane Irma price-gouging, Chance the Rapper‘s ongoing effort to raise money for CPS, President Trump ending the DACA program, the Equifax data breach, the continuing debate over the Cook County sugary drink tax, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett accusing Las Vegas police of using racially motivated excessive force, gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss dropping his running mate, Mayor Emanuel courting the second Amazon headquarters and the viral Huffington Post column from a guy that is leaving Chicago.

