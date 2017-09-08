× The Carry Out 9-7-17: “If you win the Super Bowl you get to open the next season on Thursday night at home but if you lose you are severely punished by having to play the Bears at Soldier Field”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, Equifax being hacked, Amazon looking to open a second headquarters, a Chicago anti-violence concert featuring Macklemore abruptly cancelled, a CTA passenger saying he was pushed onto the tracks, the amount of students taking the ACT decreasing, Hurricane Irma causing devastation in the Caribbean, the NFL kicking off tonight, the Bears getting ready to take on the Falcons in the season opener on Sunday, Cubs continuing their series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, the White Sox playing the Indians and nurses in Denver being suspended for allegedly viewing a patient’s genitals.

