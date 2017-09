× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.08.17: Trump fatigue

It’s Friday and the NFL is back! Thank goodness for both. There’s a lot of good stuff going on in our city and today we spent time highlighting it. Thanks to the Oktoberfest in Lincoln Square, the Service League of Crystal Lake and the La Grange West End Arts Festival. Dan Hampton and Coach Fitz talk football and Mike Quigley and Cheri Bustos talk all things politics.