Singer Haley Reinhart!

You’ve seen her on American Idol, and playing shows all across the country! The incredibly talented vocalist, Haley Reinhart, joins Bill and Wendy in the studio for the second time! This time she brings her parents, Harry and Patti! They talk about her parents’ band, growing up in a musical house, singing the national anthem at the Sox game tonight, working with Ryan Seacrest, and more. The family also shares a couple songs!

