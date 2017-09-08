× “Funny You Should Ask” with TV’s Jon Kelley, “What’s Paul Eating!?”, Dave Lundy, David Hochberg and more! | Full Show (Sept 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 7th) Patti welcomes on host and producer of the new show, “Funny You Should Ask”, Comedian Jon Kelley, the show is premiering here in Chicago soon! Then, for Thrifty Thursday we welcome on Mortgage and Real Estate expert, David Hochberg who lends his knowledge to WGN Listeners and gives us some insight into the recent news regarding ‘Equifax’. Political mind, Dave Lundy joins us to bring to light information on the upcoming IL governors race. To lighten our spirits we take a call from Comedian and Pretty Late regular, Paul Farahvar as we take listener calls for another episode of “What’s Paul Eating?!”. Closing out the night we discuss the hurricane currently making its way to Florida and take listener calls from the state to make sure they are safe and sound. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

