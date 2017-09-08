× Episode IX Director Shake-Up

Star Wars Episode IX is looking for a new director! In the biggest news of the week, Colin Trevorrow is OUT as director of the ninth episode of the Saga. Who will replace him? We run thru some possibilities, including the odds of George Lucas returning to the director’s chair. (“Never tell me the odds!”). We have plenty of voice mail this week featuring listeners opinions and speculation about this latest shakeup, Filmmaker/actor Alden Ford joins us to talk about his new sci-fi improv podcast “Mission To Zyxx” and comedy in the Star Wars universe, and we continue to review new Star Wars merch scored on Force Friday II including more of the Force Link talking action figures.