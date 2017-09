× “Elton Jim” Turano Full Show | 9.3.17

“Elton Jim” Turano sits in for Dave Plier. He covers a variety of topics including talking news anchor, Roger Badesch, off the ledge after some disturbing news in North Korea. Friend of the show, Mick Kahler, joins Jim to talk about the 20 year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death as well Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. Later on, Jim doesn’t let Dave Plier’s “This is History” segment take the week off, and uncovers a historical fact live on the air.