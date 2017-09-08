× Bill and Wendy Full Show 09-08-17

Today’s guests include Haley Reinhart with her parents Harry and Patti, and Curt Wagner. Bill and Wendy talk music of the ’60s, old time radio, TV, Ryan Seacrest, strange stories surrounding Hurricane Irma, including individuals banding together and pointing their fans at the storm to blow it away, and more.

