Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-08-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss silly lawsuits, a story from Bill about some really expensive cheese, Bill’s ongoing tech issues (specifically with his new iPhone), the latest on Hurricane Irma with Meteorologist Amy Sweezey, Tom Skilling’s puppet Albert the Alley Cat, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.