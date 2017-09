× 2017 Challenger Jamboree in West Dundee

John talks to Matt Williams, a 16 year old high school student helping organize the 2017 Challenger Jamboree in West Dundee, Illinois. The event helps raise money for the Little League Challenger Program. The event is this Sunday, September 10th from 11:30am-2pm at the Randall Oaks baseball facility.

