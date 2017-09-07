× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/7/17: Mentor Veterans, Russian Facebook Ads, HR Tech Semifinalist

Often, the Chicago business community gets attracted to the new incubators, and mentorships when there have been resources in the city for decades. Steve chatted with one of the veterans of the small business industry, Dan Pollack, about SCORE Chicago. Bill Geiger told listeners about the next financial hurricane, Ian Sherr dove deeper into the Facebook disclosure of Russian ads, and Ilyce Glink announced that BestMoneyMoves.com is a semifinalist in the HR Tech awards.