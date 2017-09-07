× What can be done to protect your digital privacy?

Matthew Erickson, Industry Outreach Director for the Digital Privacy Alliance, joins Justin to discuss digital privacy, the Trump administration rolling back Obama-era digital privacy regulations, how the state of Illinois is poised to be a leader in privacy protection, the importance of being better consumers, the issue of digital privacy being bipartisan and what needs to be done to protect your privacy.

