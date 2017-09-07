× We’ve missed Dean Richards!

Bill and Wendy are joined by their film loving pal, our own Dean Richards! They talk about the director of “Star Wars: Episode IX” being fired, the terrible box office numbers this summer, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘It’ and Reese Witherspoon in ‘Home Again’.

