Top Five@5: Kid Rock is ready to be a Senator, Roger Goodell talks Kaepernick, and more…

Posted 11:18 PM, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16PM, September 7, 2017

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Kid Rock inducts Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 7th, 2017:

President Trump is pressed for a decision on the future of a nuclear North Korea, Roger Goodell talks about Colin Kaepernick, “American Horror Story: Cult” revolves around the 2016 election, Kid Rock rallies a crowd about his possible run for Senate, and Steve Bannon talks candidly about being President Trump’s outsider wingman.

