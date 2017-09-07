× Top Five@5: Kid Rock is ready to be a Senator, Roger Goodell talks Kaepernick, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 7th, 2017:

President Trump is pressed for a decision on the future of a nuclear North Korea, Roger Goodell talks about Colin Kaepernick, “American Horror Story: Cult” revolves around the 2016 election, Kid Rock rallies a crowd about his possible run for Senate, and Steve Bannon talks candidly about being President Trump’s outsider wingman.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3396168/3396168_2017-09-07-195108.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

