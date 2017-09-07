Top Five@5: Kid Rock is ready to be a Senator, Roger Goodell talks Kaepernick, and more…
Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 7th, 2017:
President Trump is pressed for a decision on the future of a nuclear North Korea, Roger Goodell talks about Colin Kaepernick, “American Horror Story: Cult” revolves around the 2016 election, Kid Rock rallies a crowd about his possible run for Senate, and Steve Bannon talks candidly about being President Trump’s outsider wingman.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!