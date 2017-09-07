× The Source magazine founder Dave Mays: “I wanted to create the Rolling Stone of the hip hop generation”

David Mays, founder of The Source magazine, joins Justin to talk about his illustrious career, what attracted him to hip hop culture growing up, when he realized that The Source was taking off, how The Source became the bible of an emerging industry, the forces that were trying to keep hip hop culture down, the beef that The Source had with Eminem, the East Coast-West Coast hip hop rivalry, how much the beef helped and hurt hip hop, why he believes hip hop has become more of a corporate product rather than an artistic expression, the 21st anniversary of the legendary Tupac Shakur being shot, what he learned from his time at The Source, why he left The Source, relocating to Chicago after years in New York City, the future of the hip hop industry and starting his new venture Dave Mays Media.

