The Opening Bell 9/7/17: The Changing Face of The Pullman Neighborhood

Wealth management has been a pillar of personal finance ever since Benjamin Franklin helped establish this country. Steve discussed the changes in today’s wealth management industry during the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation with Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank). Managing neighborhoods is also vital to the country’s prosperity and Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives is succeeding at that. Steve and David Doig (President at CNI) discussed the upcoming opening of the new Whole Foods distribution center in the Pullman neighborhood and other projects in the area.