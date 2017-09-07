× The Mincing Rascals 09.07.17: Soda taxes, A JB Pritzker and Rob Blagojevich connection, DACA, President Trump shocks

The Mincing Rascals today are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. Today, the Rascals revisit the Cook County soda tax, and suggest their revisions to the tax. Then, they analyze the possible connection between Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker and Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s $1 million donation to the Holocaust Museum. They go on to discuss the constitutionality of the rescinding of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). And, President Trump shocks the Republican Party. The Rascals give their take.

Steve recommends The Walt Longmire Series by Craig Johnson.

Eric recommends “Ozark,” previously recommended by John. Plus, he recommends Fantasyland by Kurt Anderson.

John recommends Aja, a Steely Dan album.

