The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.07.17: “Daddy,” Hurricane Irma, Donald Trump, Jr., Russian Facebook ads

Donald Trump, Jr. was interviewed behind closed doors by the Senate Judiciary Committee today. ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Lana Zak describes what was discovered. John tries to make sense of the word, “Daddy,” after President Trump claimed Ivanka Trump used that pronoun while addressing him. Northern University Illinois Professor and Meteorologist Walker Ashley tells us what we need to know about three imminent hurricanes, and their coming damage. Finally, New York Times Reporter Scott Shane tells John about purchases made by Russians of political Facebook ads, and their employment of bots through the social network.