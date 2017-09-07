× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-7-17

We have a wonderful show for you tonight! Matthew Erickson, Industry Outreach Director for the Digital Privacy Alliance, joins Justin to talk about what can be done to protect your digital privacy, David Mays, founder of The Source magazine tells us about his illustrious career in hip hop, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich gets us up to speed on all the sports stories we need to be paying attention to this week and we end the program by listening to Download Nation confess their cultural blind spots with another spirited game of “Never Have I Ever!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio