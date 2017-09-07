× The Carry Out 9-6-17: “If this is a true ‘SNL’ exhibit get ready to be excited, disappointed and fall asleep before it’s over”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump siding with Democrats over debt limit funding, Illinois joining a few states in suing the Trump administration over DACA, gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss dropping Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as his running mate, the Lawrence Avenue Sears getting the zoning okay for redevelopment from Alderman Pawar, Facebook being accused of cooking the books over their reach, Hurricane Irma bearing down on Puerto Rico, the Chicago Cubs hoping to end their losing streak against the Pirates, the Sox taking on the Indians, the Bears releasing their first injury report before the opener, Mitchell Trubisky being named the back-up to Mike Glennon and the Museum of Broadcast Communications announcing the opening of a major “Saturday Night Live” exhibit.

