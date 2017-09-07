× Steve Dawson: Garage Sale Guitar, The Art of Song Writing and His September Hideout Residency

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the program the great singer/songwriter Steve Dawson.

In this conversation they discuss the guitar Steve bought at a recent Old Town School Garage Sale, the book he co-wrote with Mark Caro about songwriting titled “Take It to the Bridge: Unlocking the Great Songs Inside You” and his September residency at The Hideout!

