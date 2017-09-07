Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Steve Dawson: Garage Sale Guitar, The Art of Song Writing and His September Hideout Residency

Posted 9:08 AM, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02AM, September 7, 2017

The guitar Steve Dawson recently purchased from the Old Town School of Folk Music Garage Sale. (Daniel Sugrue)

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the program the great singer/songwriter Steve Dawson.

In this conversation they discuss the guitar Steve bought at a recent Old Town School Garage Sale, the book he co-wrote with Mark Caro about songwriting titled “Take It to the Bridge: Unlocking the Great Songs Inside You” and his September residency at The Hideout!

