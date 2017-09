× Steve Cochran Show 2017 Wang Dang Doodle

It’s back! The 2017 Wang Dang Doodle has returned and in typical Steve Cochran Show fashion, we’ve changed it up again! Things are already getting heated and we are just getting started!

Week 1:

Cochran and a listener Peggy Spoonholtz

New England v Kansas City

28-24 NE

Andrea Darlas and Steve Grzanich

Steelers v Browns

27-10 Steelers

Dave Eanet and John DaCosse

Broncos v Chargers

27-23 Broncos

Mike Jacobsen and Mary Van De Velde

Saints v Vikings

28-17 Saints

Celeb – Chuck Todd

Packers v Seahawks

21-17 GB