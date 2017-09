× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.07.17: Hi North Dakota

What a day…we debuted the Wang Dang Doodle, we checked in with a friend heading out of Miami and Chicago Bear, Nick Kwiatkoski, is pumped for the season to start. ┬áSocial practice installation artist, Theaster Gates, stopped by the show to talk about his Rebuild Foundation. ┬áRick Pearson and Pat Brady talk politics and Tom Skilling fills us in on Irma.