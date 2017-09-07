× Sam Panayotovich: “I think eventually Mitchell Trubisky gives you the chance to win more games than Mike Glennon”

Let’s talk some sports! WGN‘s Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to break down the latest stories making news including the Bears kicking off their season against the Falcons this Sunday, Carlos Rodon being scratched from his White Sox start tonight, the performance of some of the top White Sox prospects that they’ve acquired over the last few months, the health of Addison Russell and Jake Arrieta and the Cubs big weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

